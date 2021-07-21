Optimal Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,801 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UGI. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UGI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in UGI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UGI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a one year low of $31.09 and a one year high of $48.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.09.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

