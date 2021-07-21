Optimal Asset Management Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 171.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,301 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EIX. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

EIX opened at $56.85 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.63%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

