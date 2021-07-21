Optimal Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 69.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,417,000 after buying an additional 71,732 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKTX stock opened at $460.50 on Wednesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $431.19 and a one year high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $456.39.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 42.62%. The firm had revenue of $195.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.63%.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.61, for a total value of $1,354,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,088 shares in the company, valued at $33,458,881.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.02, for a total transaction of $46,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,704.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,070 shares of company stock valued at $9,962,539 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $558.00 to $545.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $498.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer firms worldwide. It offers the access to global liquidity in U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, U.S. Treasuries, municipal bonds, emerging market debt, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

