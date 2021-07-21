Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,801 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UGI were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in UGI during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.25.

Shares of UGI opened at $46.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.09. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $31.09 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

In related news, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $403,884.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at $206,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.