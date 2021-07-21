Optimal Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter worth $7,109,000. Man Group plc increased its position in Globe Life by 17.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP increased its position in Globe Life by 339.4% in the first quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 235,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,752,000 after buying an additional 181,871 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Globe Life by 1.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,225,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Globe Life by 154.6% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 196,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,969,000 after buying an additional 119,213 shares during the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GL opened at $93.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.14. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

In other Globe Life news, insider Kenneth J. Matson sold 17,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $1,751,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,810,779.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 89,572 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $2,731,946.00. Insiders have sold 302,072 shares of company stock valued at $24,437,361 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

