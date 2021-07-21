Optimal Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 87.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,882 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

MGM opened at $38.39 on Wednesday. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $45.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 47.65% and a negative return on equity of 17.93%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.002 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is -0.25%.

In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,888,912. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $161,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,918,869 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

