OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 60,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro sold 60,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.

Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.91 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

