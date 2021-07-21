OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro Sells 60,000 Shares

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Director Stephen L. Silvestro sold 60,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total value of $3,047,400.00.
Stephen L. Silvestro also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 17th, Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $565,698.24.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $52.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $908.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,733.91 and a beta of 0.65. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.57.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPRX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 301.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 237,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 22,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently commented on OPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.80.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.
