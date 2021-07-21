OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $59,411.54

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. OptionRoom has a total market capitalization of $59,411.54 and approximately $25,634.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, OptionRoom has traded down 44.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OptionRoom coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003118 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00038134 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00104234 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00143363 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,082.33 or 1.00007462 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom’s official Twitter account is @option_room

OptionRoom Coin Trading

