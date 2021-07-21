ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ORBCOMM INC., is a leading global satellite data communications company, focused on Machine-to-Machine communications. Its customers include General Electric, Caterpillar Inc., Volvo Group and Komatsu Ltd. among other industry leaders. By means of a global network of twenty nine low-earth orbit satellites and accompanying ground infrastructure, ORBCOMM’s low-cost and reliable two-way data communications products and services track, monitor and control mobile and fixed assets in four core markets: commercial transportation; heavy equipment; industrial fixed assets; and marine/homeland security. The company’s products are installed on trucks, containers, marine vessels, locomotives, backhoes, pipelines, oil wells, utility meters, storage tanks and other assets. ORBCOMM is headquartered in Fort Lee, New Jersey and has a Network Control Center in Dulles, Virginia. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities reiterated a market perform rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James downgraded ORBCOMM from a strong-buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $11.50 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Roth Capital reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.50 price objective (up from $9.25) on shares of ORBCOMM in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded ORBCOMM from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of ORBCOMM stock opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. ORBCOMM has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market capitalization of $888.23 million, a P/E ratio of -23.27 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 8.68% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that ORBCOMM will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in ORBCOMM by 135.0% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

