Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.
Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
