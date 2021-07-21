Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Short Interest Up 26.3% in June

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,390,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the June 15th total of 10,600,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of ORC stock opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.38 million, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.23%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital in the first quarter worth $15,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 19.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,503,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,053 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 838.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 933,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 427,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,422,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,550,000 after purchasing an additional 389,281 shares in the last quarter. 37.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Jonestrading reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $4.75 target price (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

