O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC

Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,516,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

ORLY stock traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $605.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,056. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $612.60. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $554.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $548.56.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.33, for a total value of $3,287,671.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,168,145.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total value of $1,450,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,704,135 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

