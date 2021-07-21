O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Tensile Capital Management LP

Tensile Capital Management LP cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 66.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,654 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 39,280 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 1.3% of Tensile Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tensile Capital Management LP’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $9,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth $43,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.46, for a total transaction of $3,002,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 37,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.24, for a total value of $20,001,411.36. Insiders sold a total of 131,569 shares of company stock valued at $72,704,135 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $602.76. The company had a trading volume of 5,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $612.60. The company has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

