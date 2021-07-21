Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) Short Interest Down 25.4% in June

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 123,900 shares, a decline of 25.4% from the June 15th total of 166,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 29,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

In other news, Director Andrea L. Pugh sold 6,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $150,879.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,095 shares of company stock valued at $171,239. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,399 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of ORRF stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.28. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $25.91. The company has a market cap of $255.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.00.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 24.62% and a return on equity of 13.73%. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

