OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $48.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $46.70, with a volume of 3,440 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get OTC Markets Group alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.06. The company has a market capitalization of $549.66 million, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $26.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 million. Research analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

Further Reading: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for OTC Markets Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTC Markets Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.