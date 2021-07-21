Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.06 Per Share

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a report released on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will earn $8.06 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.95. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Owens Corning’s FY2022 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OC. Barclays raised their target price on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Shares of OC stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.78. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $58.68 and a fifty-two week high of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

