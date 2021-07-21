Owens Corning (OC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Owens Corning to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $92.56 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $109.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.78. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Owens Corning from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

