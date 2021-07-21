Oxygen (OXY) 24-Hour Volume Tops $485,612.00

Oxygen (CURRENCY:OXY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Oxygen has a market cap of $75.65 million and approximately $485,612.00 worth of Oxygen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxygen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.29 or 0.00004028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxygen has traded 7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000519 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Oxygen

Oxygen (CRYPTO:OXY) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 12th, 2020. Oxygen’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 58,433,402 coins. Oxygen’s official Twitter account is @Oxygen_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxycoin is a blockchain-based mobile platform with its own native token. The platform features a built in exchange (with fiat), wallet and password management tools, an address book, and a central media hub. Following the launch, Oxycoin will create an Enhanced DAPP SDK, allowing “non-blockchain developers” to build decentralized applications (DAPPs) using JavaScript. The Oxycoin token allows users to vote on platform decisions. “

Buying and Selling Oxygen

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxygen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxygen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxygen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

