PAC Global (PAC) Market Cap Tops $172.59 Million

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001364 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00007385 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.18 or 0.01271861 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010779 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0739 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

