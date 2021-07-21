PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Optimal Asset Management Inc.

Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 126.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.36.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $88.09 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $78.91 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.15.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. PACCAR’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

