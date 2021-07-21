Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Up 5.2%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.90 and last traded at $27.86. 87,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,654,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.48.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PACB. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 34.97, a current ratio of 35.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.06% and a negative net margin of 64.25%. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William W. Ericson sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $970,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter valued at $1,494,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 4th quarter valued at $926,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

