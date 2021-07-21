PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.50

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MPGPF. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PageGroup to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PageGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of PageGroup in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.67.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -407.00 and a beta of 1.02.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

