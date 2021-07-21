Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Bought by Prince Street Capital Management LLC

Prince Street Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) by 89.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the quarter. Pan American Silver comprises about 3.5% of Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Prince Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $4,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1,305,896.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 210,174,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157,983 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $64,302,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,434,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,151,000 after purchasing an additional 793,643 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,242,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,391,000 after purchasing an additional 402,333 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 105.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 765,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 393,988 shares during the period. 45.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 111,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,969,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.47. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $40.11.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $368.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

