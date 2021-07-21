Pangolin (PNG) Trading Down 24% Over Last Week

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for $0.89 or 0.00002827 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $19.06 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pangolin has traded down 24% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pangolin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00038797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00107355 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00144097 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,541.11 or 0.99979010 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pangolin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pangolin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.