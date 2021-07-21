Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)’s share price rose 7.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00. Approximately 7,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 535,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $902.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $888.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 94.82% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. Research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Par Pacific by 40.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Par Pacific by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 137,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 16,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Par Pacific by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Par Pacific by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Par Pacific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

