Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives $333.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $333.08.

PH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,273,540.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 653 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.82, for a total value of $202,965.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,584,049 over the last ninety days. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 282.1% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PH opened at $299.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.26. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $175.02 and a 12-month high of $324.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 38.18%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

