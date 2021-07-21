ParkinGo (GOT) Price Up 2.6% This Week

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 21st. One ParkinGo coin can currently be purchased for $0.0718 or 0.00000228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ParkinGo has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $66.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkinGo alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,482.28 or 0.99745759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00032886 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00006077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00051281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000767 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003065 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00009112 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000091 BTC.

About ParkinGo

ParkinGo (CRYPTO:GOT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkinGo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParkinGo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkinGo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.