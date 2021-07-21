Parkland Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

Parkland stock opened at C$38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

