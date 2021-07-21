Parkland Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.87 Per Share (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Parkland in a research note issued on Sunday, July 18th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.62. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.
Parkland (TSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The firm had revenue of C$4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion.
Parkland stock opened at C$38.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.18 and a 1 year high of C$45.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$39.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
About Parkland
Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.
