PARSIQ Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $46.53 million and approximately $687,113.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001228 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $73.96 or 0.00229990 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000184 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $261.56 or 0.00813369 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

