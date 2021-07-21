Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) Short Interest Up 19.9% in June

Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,280,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Approximately 7.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NYSE PRTY traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,522,829. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Party City Holdco has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $11.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.21. The firm has a market cap of $983.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.88 and a beta of 3.94.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 93.52%. The firm had revenue of $426.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.70 million. Research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director James M. Harrison sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $677,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,791.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Harrison sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $452,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 114,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,228.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,986,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,722,000 after acquiring an additional 723,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares in the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Party City Holdco during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,972,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after acquiring an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

