Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $200.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCTY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after acquiring an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Paylocity during the 4th quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Paylocity by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Paylocity by 1,002.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 134,160 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,625,000 after acquiring an additional 121,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $202.01. 191,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,520. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 178.76 and a beta of 1.27.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

