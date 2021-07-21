PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $55.00

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $54.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PDCE. Truist upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

PDCE opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $49.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,602.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the second quarter worth about $20,911,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,723 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 47.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 218,592 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,520,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

