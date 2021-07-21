PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Trading Down 7.7%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s share price fell 7.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $35.91 and last traded at $36.03. 38,995 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,007,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PDCE. Truist increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.02.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. Equities analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,149,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock worth $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter.

About PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

