PDT Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPB. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Turning Point Brands alerts:

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPB stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $841.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.54. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.99 and a 1-year high of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.63.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Turning Point Brands’s payout ratio is 7.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.