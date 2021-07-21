PDT Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,910,000 after purchasing an additional 446,113 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,821,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,773,000 after purchasing an additional 837,037 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Steelcase by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,293,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,001,000 after purchasing an additional 258,519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Steelcase by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,788,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,739,000 after purchasing an additional 678,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Steelcase by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,639,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,588,000 after purchasing an additional 210,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

SCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, VP Guillaume M. Alvarez sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $187,750.00. Also, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,289 shares in the company, valued at $914,046. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $335,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $14.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 1.43. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.54%.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

