PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 8,188 HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 44,920 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 185,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Kurt A. Tjaden sold 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $75,238.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,769.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donna D. Meade sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $42,786.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,423.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,032 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,350 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HNI opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. HNI Co. has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $46.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.10.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.27. HNI had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Taiwan, and Singapore. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products.

