PDT Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) by 81.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,714 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 174.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 836,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 34,037 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MYGN opened at $31.37 on Wednesday. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.32 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $173.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.36 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 27.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 43,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $1,460,773.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 269,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,084,663.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,928 shares of company stock worth $9,229,385 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MYGN shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

