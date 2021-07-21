PDT Partners LLC Has $345,000 Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) by 47.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 39,822 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTMX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 3,908.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $43,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $10.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.98.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.32 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.13% and a negative net margin of 90.87%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTMX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered CytomX Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. CytomX Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.60.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total transaction of $704,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,849 shares in the company, valued at $55,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

