Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. On average, analysts expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $9.83 and a 1 year high of $26.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

