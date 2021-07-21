Peconic Partners LLC Grows Holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

Peconic Partners LLC raised its position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF comprises 0.1% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSOS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 329.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 573,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,326,000 after purchasing an additional 440,264 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 468.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

MSOS traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $37.54. 39,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,832. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $55.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.88.

