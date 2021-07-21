Peconic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK)

Peconic Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Peconic Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Flotek Industries worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTK. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Flotek Industries by 6,688.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Flotek Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Flotek Industries stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.70. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,694. Flotek Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.09. The company has a market cap of $123.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 65.46% and a negative net margin of 177.57%. The firm had revenue of $11.77 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flotek Industries, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries, Inc operates as a technology-driven chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment designs, develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, delivers, and markets reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries, for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities designed to maximize recovery in new and mature fields, as well as to reduce health and environmental risk by using greener chemicals.

