Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO Sells $11,104,000.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

John Paul Foley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.42, for a total value of $10,842,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.11, for a total value of $9,211,000.00.

Shares of PTON opened at $126.35 on Wednesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.68 and a 52 week high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.79 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $313,327,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,827,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,201,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,972 shares in the last quarter. Technology Crossover Management X Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,586,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3,577.7% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,313,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,804 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTON. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $164.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Peloton Interactive has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

