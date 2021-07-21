Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,529,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,958 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $44,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Shares of PBA opened at $30.88 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a one year low of $20.09 and a one year high of $34.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of -44.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1679 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.51%.

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segment: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.