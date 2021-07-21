Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$47.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PPL. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$41.16.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$39.13 on Monday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$41.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.34.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5099999 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

