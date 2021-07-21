Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Paul Boote Buys 12 Shares

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote acquired 12 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,248 ($16.31) per share, for a total transaction of £149.76 ($195.66).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Paul Boote acquired 14 shares of Pennon Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £156.66 ($204.68).

Shares of LON:PNN opened at GBX 1,266 ($16.54) on Wednesday. Pennon Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,751.70 ($22.89). The stock has a market cap of £3.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 14.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,123.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a dividend of GBX 355 ($4.64) per share. This is a positive change from Pennon Group’s previous dividend of $14.97. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 5th. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.09%.

PNN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,072 ($14.01) price objective on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pennon Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

