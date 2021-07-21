Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%.

Shares of PEBO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.34. 1,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,424. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market cap of $575.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get Peoples Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.85%.

In other news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares in the company, valued at $180,337.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PEBO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.