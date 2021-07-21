People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for People’s United Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.33. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for People’s United Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on PBCT. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on People’s United Financial from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Compass Point increased their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.36.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $15.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.22. People’s United Financial has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $19.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 30.99%. People’s United Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of People’s United Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 10,976.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in People’s United Financial by 1,118.3% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,058 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO R David Rosato sold 15,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total transaction of $296,119.23. Also, VP David K. Norton sold 148,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $2,681,535.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 183,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 302,852 shares of company stock worth $6,818,659 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

People's United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial deposit products, commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, equipment financing, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, treasury management services, and capital market capabilities.

