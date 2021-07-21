Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,314,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,354,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Prometheus Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $572,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $913,000. Institutional investors own 61.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ RXDX opened at $22.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.11 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 36.26 and a quick ratio of 36.26.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

