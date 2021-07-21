Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 69,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGNX. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of REGENXBIO by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on RGNX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. REGENXBIO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGNX traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.69. 5,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.18. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $50.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.88.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 77.89%. On average, analysts predict that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

