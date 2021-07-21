Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Perceptive Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 313,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,700 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 0.82% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after acquiring an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $623,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 47.7% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 98.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

TCRR stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.38. 3,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 311,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 32.60 and a current ratio of 32.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.42. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03). Sell-side analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

TCR2 Therapeutics Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include gavo-cel, a mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which is in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies, including adult acute lymphoblastic leukemia, DLBCL, follicular lymphoma, and other non-hodgkin lymphomas that is in phase I/II clinical trial.

