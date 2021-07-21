Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $29.93 Million Stake in Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,852,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372,331 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.50% of Provention Bio worth $29,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,493,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 341.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 247,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 16,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Provention Bio by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRVB opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. Provention Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05. The company has a market capitalization of $409.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Provention Bio, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

